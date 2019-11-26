Tiruchirapalli

Noon meal staff arrested

A little over 100 protesters, mostly women, were arrested during a demonstration held by Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Scheme Workers Association near Thanjavur railway station on Tuesday.

The demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands such as time-scale pay, filling up of vacancies and winding up or merging of noon meal centres with less than 25 children. They were arrested and taken to a marriage hall in the town and released in the evening.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 7:11:14 PM

