Noon meal organiser arrested for stealing eggs meant for schoolchildren and selling them to a hotel

Published - September 19, 2024 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 111 eggs were found in a hotel in Thuraiyur taluk; they had government seal and were meant for a panchayat union middle school at Madhurapuri in the taluk

The Hindu Bureau

A noon meal organiser of a panchayat union middle school at Madhurapuri in Thuraiyur taluk was arrested on Thursday on charge of stealing eggs supplied by the government under the noon meal scheme to schoolchildren and selling them to a hotel.

The hotel owner has been arrested by the Thuraiyur police on a complaint lodged by the Block Development Officer of Thuraiyur. A total of 111 eggs with government seal have been seized. 

Acting on information, Block Development Officer of Thuraiyur Nijaston Joe went to the hotel at Thuraiyur on Wednesday night and found the eggs bearing government seal. The eggs were supplied by the government under the noon meal scheme for schoolchildren, said police sources.

The eggs numbering 111 were seized and the hotel owner S. Rathinam, 46, was questioned. It came to be known that the eggs were stolen allegedly by R. Vasanthakumari, 58, a noon meal organiser of panchayat union middle school at Madhurapuri, and sold them to the hotel. This news went viral in the social media on Wednesday.

The sources said the Block Development Officer handed over the seized eggs to the Thuraiyur police on Thursday and lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered against the two accused under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Theft).

