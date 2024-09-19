GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noon meal organiser arrested for stealing eggs meant for schoolchildren and selling them to a hotel

A total of 111 eggs were found in a hotel in Thuraiyur taluk; they had government seal and were meant for a panchayat union middle school at Madhurapuri in the taluk

Published - September 19, 2024 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A noon meal organiser of a panchayat union middle school at Madhurapuri in Thuraiyur taluk was arrested on Thursday on charge of stealing eggs supplied by the government under the noon meal scheme to schoolchildren and selling them to a hotel.

The hotel owner has been arrested by the Thuraiyur police on a complaint lodged by the Block Development Officer of Thuraiyur. A total of 111 eggs with government seal have been seized. 

Acting on information, Block Development Officer of Thuraiyur Nijaston Joe went to the hotel at Thuraiyur on Wednesday night and found the eggs bearing government seal. The eggs were supplied by the government under the noon meal scheme for schoolchildren, said police sources.

The eggs numbering 111 were seized and the hotel owner S. Rathinam, 46, was questioned. It came to be known that the eggs were stolen allegedly by R. Vasanthakumari, 58, a noon meal organiser of panchayat union middle school at Madhurapuri, and sold them to the hotel. This news went viral in the social media on Wednesday.

The sources said the Block Development Officer handed over the seized eggs to the Thuraiyur police on Thursday and lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered against the two accused under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Theft).

Published - September 19, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.