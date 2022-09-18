Non-motorised transport project yet to take off in Tiruchi

:

More than six years after Tiruchi Corporation devised a plan to establish a Non-Motorised Transport Facility (NMTF), the project is yet to take off.

It was with the objective of promoting non-motorized transport such as bicycles, cycle-rickshaws and push-carts that the Corporation announced the NMTF project in 2016 when N.S. Prema was its Commissioner. It was pointed out that the project would bring down the usage of fuel-propelled motor transport to an extent, thereby reducing the level of pollution in the city.

A sum of ₹17.76 crore was sanctioned for the project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund . A private consultant was roped in to study the feasibility of creating infrastructure for the project. The Corporation subsequently shortlisted Rockins Road, Bharathidasan Road, Wireless Road and Rajaram Salai. Similarly, a few more arterial roads, including Thillai Nagar main road and Anna Nagar, were also selected for the project.

It was planned to establish dedicated cycle paths, footpaths and parking management in different parts of the city. The Corporation subsequently arranged a few awareness programmes on promoting non-motorized transport so as to improve the overall well-being of the users and reducing the level of pollution caused by petrol/diesel-powered vehicles.

The proposal was put in cold storage by three commissioners thereafter. It was revived in 2018 when N. Ravichandran was the Corporation Commissioner. But the project has not been implemented yet.

Pointing out the growing influence of mobile addiction among youth, residents say it is time the proposal was revived.

“It is needless to say the imminent health benefits of using bicycles. The usage of bicycles has almost been given up as people invariably use two-wheelers for visiting grocery shops situated on the same street. Hence, the Corporation has a greater role to play in reviving the usage of bicycles. It should take all possible steps to promote non-motorised transport in the city,” says K. Janardhanan, a resident of Bheema Naga