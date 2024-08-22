ADVERTISEMENT

Non-issuance of ID cards for street vendors resented

Published - August 22, 2024 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC and CITU have resented the delay in issuing identification cards for the street vendors in the Thanjavur Corporation domain.

According to sources, the civic body should have distributed identification cards to the street vendors under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Without completing this process, the civic body was planning to conduct Town Vending Committee elections, sources claimed and urged the Corporation not to conduct the elections without completing the ID card issuance process.

