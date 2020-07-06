Non-inclusion of areas under UGD project deplored

TIRUCHI

A section of residents of Ammayappa Pillai Nagar and neighbouring residential areas on Vayalur road are sore over non-inclusion of their areas under the underground drainage project even though they have paid the deposits for the UGD connection several years ago.

Some of them had paid the deposit to the Tiruchi City Corporation in 2005 in response to the call given by the civic body. The long wait for domestic sewage connections still remains a distant dream for them.

Residents, when they took up the matter with the officials of the Corporation, were apparently promised by the officials that the left out areas would be covered in the phase –II of the UGD project. But, the residents complain that a part of Ammayappa Pillai Nagar, Eden Garden and Kallangadu, which were part of 52nd ward, have not been included in the phase-II scheme as well.

In the absence of UGD network, some residents have been discharging domestic sewage water into a neighbouring open canal, thereby polluting the environment. It has also led to the growth of water hyacinth in the canal, slowing down the flow of water.

“We paid ₹6000 towards deposit for UGD connection in June 2005 and we have been making frequent enquiries at the offices of the Corporation since then. But, we have not yet been given the solution,” said A. Karuppaiah, a long time resident of 6th street in Ammayappa Pillai Nagar.

Pointing to the ongoing UGD works in neighbouring localities, including Anand Nagar, he said that it was high time that the left out areas were brought under the underground sewer network.

When contacted, S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation, assured that the issue would be studied and the complaints looked into. Steps would be taken to include the left-out areas in the ongoing scheme.