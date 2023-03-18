Non-domestic drinking water connections to soon get digital meters in Tiruchi city

March 18, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to install digital water meters for non-domestic connections to calculate water charges based on actual consumption.

According to officials, the plan will be implemented on a pilot basis in Zone V. A sum of ₹51 lakh has been sanctioned to procure digital water meters for all non-domestic water connections in the zone. The main objective of the initiative is conservation of water since metered billing is expected to make the users prudent.

At present, workers record water readings from manual meters. Since there is a shortage of workers, and there are chances of making erroneous readings, the civic body has decided to install digital metres. “At present, the consumers pay a fixed tariff irrespective of the quantum of water they consume. Once the process is completed, the water bill for non-domestic connections will be calculated based on consumption,” said a senior Corporation official.

Of the 1.2 lakh drinking water connections in the city, the civic body levies different water tariffs for domestic and non-domestic consumers. While domestic consumers are charged at a fixed slab rate every year, non-domestic consumers are charged for every 1,000 litres of water utilised.

However, the present method has a significant delay in recording readings and uploading them to the tariff calculation system to prepare tax demand notices. Sometimes, errors in recording readings have an impact on the customer or the civic body’s revenue. “The existing meters sometimes show wrong readings and are prone to making errors, whereas the digital meters are accurate and will ensure the water charges are levied accurately according to consumption,” the official added.

Smart water meters have provisions to send water consumption data at the end of every billing cycle directly to a centralised system through the internet. The water supply network can be monitored and regulated under the existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition control room at the Corporation office.

Once this is completed, as a part of the second phase, the digital meters will be installed in all domestic households, officials said.