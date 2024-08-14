Non-allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu: Durai Vaiko Criticises central government

Durai Vaiko, Member of Parliament from Tiruchi and Principal Secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), has criticised the central government for neglecting Tamil Nadu in its recent budget.

Speaking at a protest organized by the MDMK in Tiruchi, near the Junction Railway Station Mr.Durai Vaiko condemned the inadequate allocation of funds to the state and highlighted the lack of progress on critical infrastructure projects.

The MDMK held a statewide protest to denounce the Union government’s disregard for Tamil Nadu in its budget and to demand the cancellation of the NEET examination.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Durai Vaiko stated, “The central government has not allocated adequate funds for Tamil Nadu in its budget. Tamil Nadu contributes 10% to India’s exports, 8% to the country’s GDP, and 6% to the population. However, the central government has allocated only 4% of the total funds to the state.”

He further emphasized the disparity in funding, noting, “No funds have been allocated for the second phase of the Chennai Metro project or for establishing metro systems in districts like Madurai and Coimbatore. More than nine railway projects in Tamil Nadu were announced over 13 years ago, but not a single one has been implemented.”

Later, while interacting with the media, Mr. Durai Vaiko pointed to the recent controversy surrounding the installation of a Sanskrit inscription at Tiruchi Airport, and said, “The installation of a Sanskrit inscription at Trichy Airport is part of a strategy to provoke controversy. When we oppose this, they use it to claim in North India that we are speaking against Hinduism. The Union government is engaging in such actions to fuel communal politics, which is highly condemnable.”

