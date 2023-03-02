Non-adherence of rules in transportation of paddy flayed

March 02, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has resented the delay in the transportation of paddy bags from the direct purchase centres (DPC) by the Corporation in delta districts.

In a statement issued by the TNCSC BMS general secretary, T. Nagarajan it was claimed that around 10,000 paddy bags lie in each DPC functioning in the delta districts at the time when the harvesting of samba/thaladi has picked up.

With more arrivals of paddy in the days to come, non-transportation of procured paddy to the storage points within 48 hours of procurement, a practice hitherto adopted by the Corporation, was all set to impede the procurement process and as well as result in deterioration of the quality of paddy as the bags were exposed to the vagaries of nature.

Since the major portion of paddy procured by the Corporation was utilised for the distribution of rice through the public distribution system, the Sangh exhorted Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to instruct the officials to initiate steps for transporting the paddy bags from DPCs to the storage points for safe storage.

Meanwhile, TNCSC AITUC State general secretary, C. Chandrakumar has said that the non-setting up of open storage points in delta districts was the root cause of the problem of piling up of paddy bags at the DPCs in delta districts.

Exhorting the State government to set up open storage points in delta districts to preserve the procured paddy for conversion as rice later, he had also urged the government to solve the “issue” that had cropped up between the Corporation officials and the goods carrier contractors in Mannargudi, Needamangalam and Koothanallur areas in Tiruvarur district to ensure smooth transportation of paddy bags from DPCs to storage points.