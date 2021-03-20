Nominations of two Ministers, K.N. Nehru sail through scrutiny

Nod for Sarubala R. Tondaiman

Nominations of most of the prominent candidates including Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan (Tiruchi East), Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar (Karur) and former Minister K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West) were accepted following scrutiny of nominations on Saturday.

The scrutiny was taken up in the presence of general observers, candidates and their representatives in their constituencies.

The candidatures of Vellamandi N. Natarajan (Tiruchi East), DMK candidate Inigo Irudhayaraj (Tiruchi East), K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West) of DMK. and V. Padmanaban of AIADMK (Tiruchi West), P. Kumar of AIADMK (Tiruverumbur), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK (Tiruverumbur), former Minister M. Paranjothi of AIADMK (Mannachanallur), S. Kathiravan of the DMK (Mannachanallur), Ku.Pa. Krishnan of AIADMK (Srirangam), Sarubala R. Tondaiman of AMMK in Srirangam were among the prominent candidates accepted in Tiruchi district.

In Karur district, nominations of former Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who is pitted against Mr. Vijayabhaskar in Karur constituency and former IPS officer and BJP candidate K. Annamalai in Aravakurichi constituency were among those accepted in Karur district.

Out of 211 nominations filed for Karur, Krishnarayapuram (reserved), Kulithalai and Aravakurichi constituencies, 40 were rejected by the Returning Officers.

Most of them were filed by independents and they were rejected for failing to furnish mandatory documents.

When the nominations filed for Aravakurichi constituency were taken up for scrutiny, an independent candidate registered a protest that Mr. Annamalai had failed to provide details on cases pending against him.

After intense scrutiny, the Returning Officer rejected the protest and ruled that Mr. Annamalai had furnished the information.