Nominations invited from tech-samaritans

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi Local Centre (TLC), has invited self-nominations from Tech Samaritans who have responded to the COVID-19 crisis effectively.

Unsung heroes constituing engineering fraternity helped out frontline medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by harnessing the technology and shouldering the responsibility to provide the requisite infrastructure within limited time, uninterrupted power to the hospitals, laboratories and industries, and those engaged in the production of medicines, vaccines and equipment are to be honoured.

Members of IEI, TLC and non-member engineers residing or working within the geographical area of TLC are required to submit their nominations on or before August 30 through e-mail ieitlc1973@gmail.com or by post, A. Anand, Hon. Secretary, IEI/TLC, said in a press release.


