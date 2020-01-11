Nominations invited for Young Women Engineer Award 2020

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi Local Centre (TLC), has invited nominations from candidates for presentation of Young Women Engineer Award 2020 in recognition of their contribution towards engineering and technology as part of Women’s Day celebrations.

In a press release, its honorary secretary A. Anand said the maximum age of applicant with minimum qualification of B.E./B.Tech/AMIE or equivalent qualification must be 35 years as on March 31.

The applicant must have cumulative post-qualification work experience of at least 6 years with appreciable contribution in technical/ professional/ educational/ society arena.

Women engineers should be residing or working in areas covered under Tiruchi local centre involving districts of Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

The application along with supporting documents must be submitted by post/courier/in person with soft copy through e-mail to: ieitlc1973@gmail.com

Last date

The envelope containing the application should be superscribed as ‘Young Women Engineer Award 2020’ and submitted before February 12, 2020.