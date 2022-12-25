Nominations invited for ‘Manjappai Award’

December 25, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has invited nominations from schools, colleges and commercial establishments for ‘Manjappai Award’ (yellow cloth bag) constituted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The award will be given to the best schools, colleges and commercial establishments which effectively implement the ban on single-use plastics on the campus and encourage alternatives.

Three best schools, three best colleges and three best commercial establishments will receive the award. The first prize carries a cash component of ₹ 10 lakhh, second prize ₹ 5 lakh and the third-prize winner will be given ₹ 3 lakh, Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release.

In order to take forward the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign, the Minister for Environment and Climate Change had made an announcement on constituting the award in the Assembly.

The application formats were available on the District Collectorate website: https://Mayiladuthurai.nic.in.

The enclosure should be duly signed by the individual/ head of the organisation. Two hard copies along with soft copy need to be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, 2023, the press release said.

In a similar press release, Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said schools, colleges and commercial establishments in the district could access the application formats at the website: https://www.nagapattinam.nic.in.