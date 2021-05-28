Nomads plea to Collector

28 May 2021 18:47 IST

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has made an appeal to the district administration to save narikurava families in Thanjavur district from starving during the current second wave of novel coronavirus infection.

In a memorandum to Collector M.Govinda Rao, its secretary Sundara Vimalanathan pointed out that around 2,000 persons comprising of 500 families of narikuravas reside in Peravurani, Pattukottai, Budalur, Melaulooor, Pasupathykovil, Thiruvalanchuzhi, Sengipatti, Melapudukudi and on the border of Thanjavur-Tiruchi district from where they used to eke out their living by selling handicraft and other items to the people in nearby towns.

Since their movement had been curtailed in view of the lockdown conditions, they were finding it difficult to make ends meet. Hence, the district administration, which had ensured free distribution of food packets to these people during the nation-wide lockdown days last year, should come to their rescue this time also by directing officials to provide food packets to the families, he pleaded.