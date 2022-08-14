Nodal officers deputed to ensure women, Dalit panchayat presidents hoist national flag

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:
August 14, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Sunday said that nodal officers had been deputed to the villages to ensure the panchayat presidents including women and Dalits hoisted National Flag in their respective villages.

He said elaborate arrangements were in place to celebrate the 75 th Independence Day in the district. The State government had issued instructions to organise celebrations in all villages, panchayat unions, town panchayats and municipalities. Based on it, a meeting of women panchayats was conducted, and clear instructions were given to hoist National Flag without fail, he said.

Nodal officers deputed to all villages have been instructed to send reports on the Independence Day celebration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app