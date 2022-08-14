Nodal officers deputed to ensure women, Dalit panchayat presidents hoist national flag

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Sunday said that nodal officers had been deputed to the villages to ensure the panchayat presidents including women and Dalits hoisted National Flag in their respective villages.

He said elaborate arrangements were in place to celebrate the 75 th Independence Day in the district. The State government had issued instructions to organise celebrations in all villages, panchayat unions, town panchayats and municipalities. Based on it, a meeting of women panchayats was conducted, and clear instructions were given to hoist National Flag without fail, he said.

Nodal officers deputed to all villages have been instructed to send reports on the Independence Day celebration.