Nod for non-agricultural industry in delta opposed by farmers’ associations

Farmers’ unions in Thanjavur district have opposed the clearance accorded by the State government for setting up a ceramic tiles manufacturing unit by a private company at Saliyamangalam, citing the provisions in Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Rules, 2020.

Registering their protest against the proposed setting up of the industry in about 35 acres in addition to another 15 acres for provisioning of drain channel from the industrial unit to the nearby water course and laying of gas supply pipes by ONGC for operating the furnaces, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI and the Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam led by P. R. Pandian have claimed that the granting of permission to set up the non-agricultural industry in the heart of the delta region was in violation of the TNPAZD Rules.

The State government had gone on record that the prime objective of declaring delta districts as Protected Agricultural Zone was to safeguard the natural surface, soil and water in order to protect the livelihood of farmers.

A TNPAZD Authority was also formed by the government to ensure the objectives of the rules were achieved and also to suggest agro-based and allied industries that might be promoted in the protected agricultural zone, they pointed out.

Such being the situation allowing a non-agricultural industrial activity, that too a manufacturing activity, requires a huge quantity of water at the protected agricultural zone had annoyed the delta farmers. Hence, the State government should withdraw the permission granted to the private industrial house to set up the ceramic tiles manufacturing unit at Saliyamangalam, the farmers associations demanded.