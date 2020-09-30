Nod for Karaikal-Ernakulam special train

TIRUCHI

30 September 2020 18:35 IST

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of a daily special train from Karaikal to Ernakulam and back. The special will run as a fully reserved train in both directions. This will be the second inter-state special train to originate from Tiruchi Division after the Tiruchi - Howrah special train which began to be operated from mid-September.

The first service from Ernakulam Junction will commence on October 3, while the first service from Karaikal will be on October 4. The special (Train No. 06187) will leave Karaikal at 4.20 p.m. and reach Ernakulam Junction at 7 a.m. the next day. The special (Train No. 06188) from Ernakulam Junction will leave at 10.30 p.m. and arrive at Karaikal at 12.10 p.m. the next day.

The trains will have a composition of one 2-Tier AC coach, Two 3-Tier AC coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and one general second class designed for Divyang Jan and Luggage cum brake van and one luggage cum brake van. The Karaikal - Ernakulam Junction special train will stop at Uttukuli and Wadakancheri also.

Chennai-Madurai Tejas

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas special trains will be operated for six days a week except Thursday. The first service from Chennai Egmore and Madurai respectively will start on October 2, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 02613 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. and reach Madurai at 12.20 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 02614 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas special train will leave Madurai at 3.15 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 9.30 p.m. the same day. It will have one first class AC chair car, 12 second sitting AC chair cars and two luggage cum brake vans. Reservations for the trains will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.