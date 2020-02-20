Nod for electric train on Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai -Tiruvarur section

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, has given his statutory clearance for operation of electric-loco hauled passenger and freight trains on the newly energised Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai stretch on the main line section and on the Mayiladuthurai – Tiruvarur section.

The authorisation from the CRS K. A. Manoharan was issued recently after he conducted detailed inspection for two days on February 7 and 8 on both stretches followed by a speed trial from Tiruvarur to Cuddalore via Mayiladuthurai by travelling on board an electric-loco hauled special train and accompanied by top officials of the Southern Railway and the Tiruchi Railway Division.

While according mandatory clearance, the CRS has issued a detailed set of stipulations to be adhered to by the railway administration. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Government of India enterprise, was given the task of electrifying the 228-km long main line section from Villupuram Junction to Thanjavur Junction via Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam and the separate stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur via Peralam and Nannilam.

The RVNL which is executing the project in phases had already electrified the first portion from Villupuram to Cuddalore and undertook the second portion in the main line section from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai via Chidambaram besides also taking up another separate stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur.

As part of the project, the RVNL had constructed a traction sub station at Cuddalore Port Junction which was inaugurated by the CRS during his inspection schedule. A senior railway official said the authorisation from the CRS has been communicated to the Southern Railway headquarters and the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities. The entire main line section and the Mayiladuthurai – Tiruvarur stretch falls under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Railway Division.

The CRS has also asked the railway authorities to run freight trains for a period of one week prior to introduction of regular passenger services on the newly authorised sections so that the operation and working of new installations were stabilised. The date of introduction of electric traction for public carriage of passengers and freight in the sections should be conveyed to the CRS, the communication further said.

Overhead electrification works were under way in the last portion of the main line section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur Junction via Kumbakonam. Completion of the project would pave the way for operation of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains from Villupuram to Thanjavur.