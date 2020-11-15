Nod for electric loco-hauled trains on Mayiladuthurai -Thanjavur stretch

Statutory clearance has been given for introduction of electric locomotive-hauled passenger and freight trains on the Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur electrified stretch.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai, gave the clearance after mandatory inspection on the 68-km section on November 11. The official travelled on board a electric loco-hauled special train accompanied by top officers of the Southern Railway, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the Tiruchi railway division. A speed trial was also formed the exercise on the same day.

The RVNL, a Government of India enterprise, had executed the project on the entire mainline section from Villupuram junction to Thanjavur junction via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam in phases. The last portion was the stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur. The entire project on the mainline section was executed at a cost of around ₹300 crore.

Railway officials said the authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety for introduction of electric loco-hauled passenger and freight trains on the Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur energised stretch came on Friday. The clearance has paved the way for operation of electric loco hauled passenger trains on the entire mainline section from Thanjavur to Villupuram and from thereon to Chennai. Passenger and freight trains hauled by diesel locomotives were being operated all these years on the old mainline section which has a single track.

Consequent to the authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Railway commenced operation of some electric loco-hauled express trains such as Tiruchi - Chennai - Tiruchi expresses via mainline section, Mysore - Mayiladuthurai express via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi expresses on November 14.