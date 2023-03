No water supply

March 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply would remain suspended to areas served by overhead tanks (OHTs) in the following places in the city on Thursday owing to a leak in the distribution mains near Sarkarpalayam: OHTs in Viragupettai (new), Sangilandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Sundaraja Nagar and Khajamalai (new) in Zone 2; Ariyamangalam, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar,Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ex Servicemen Colony, M.K.Kottai Section Office, M.K.Kottai Library, Popnneripuram, Ponmalaipatti,Aiswarya Nagar in Zone 3, J.K.Nagar, Sembattu, Kamaraj Nagar, LIC Colony (new), LIC Subramania Nagar, Thendral Nagar (new), Thendral Nagar EB Colony, V.N.Nagar, Sathyavanimuthu Nagar, Subramania Nagar, Anand Nagar, K.Sathanur, Panchapur, Amman Nagar, Kavi Bharathi Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur (new), Khajamalai (old), Crawford, Anbu Nagar and Renga Nagar in Zone 4.

Works were under way to plug the leak and regular supply would be restored to these areas on Friday, a Corporation press release said.