No water supply in parts of Tiruchi city today

January 21, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks in the city on Sunday as Tiruchi Corporation has taken up repairs to plug a burst on the pumping mains near Palpannai on Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass Road:

Devadhanam, Viragupettai (new), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Jaganathapuram (old and new), Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai, Sangilandapuram (old and new) and Mahalakshmi Nagar.

Regular supply to the areas will be restored on Monday, a Corporation press release said.

