HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No water supply in parts of Tiruchi city today

January 21, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks in the city on Sunday as Tiruchi Corporation has taken up repairs to plug a burst on the pumping mains near Palpannai on Chennai-Tiruchi Bypass Road:

Devadhanam, Viragupettai (new), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Jaganathapuram (old and new), Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai, Sangilandapuram (old and new) and Mahalakshmi Nagar.

Regular supply to the areas will be restored on Monday, a Corporation press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.