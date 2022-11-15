No water supply

November 15, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply would be suspended to the following areas in the city on Thursday as repairs to plug a leak on the pumping mains near Sangilandapuram are to be carried out on Wednesday:

Areas served by the overhead tanks at Devadhanam, Viragupettai (new), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Jaganathapuram (old and new), Sangilandapuram (old and new), Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai and Mahalakshmi Nagar would be affected.

Regular supply would resume in these areas on Friday, a Corporation press release said.