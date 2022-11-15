No water supply

Drinking water supply would be suspended to the following areas in the city on Thursday as repairs to plug a leak on the pumping mains near Sangilandapuram are to be carried out on Wednesday:
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
ADVERTISEMENT
Areas served by the overhead tanks at Devadhanam, Viragupettai (new), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Jaganathapuram (old and new), Sangilandapuram (old and new), Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai and Mahalakshmi Nagar would be affected.
Regular supply would resume in these areas on Friday, a Corporation press release said.
ADVERTISEMENT