No water supply

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Tuesday due to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco at Kambarasampettai Sub-station for maintenance works:

Marakkadai, Viragupettai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Khajapettai, Cantonment, Railway Junction, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, South Ramalinga Nagar, Alpha Naga, Fathima Nagar, Karumandapam, Kallankadu, Pugazh Nagar, Pari Nagar, Ellaikudi, Cauvery Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Alathur, Kalkandarkottai,, Valluvar Nagar, Tiruverumbur Ondriya Colony, Ramji Nagar, Pirattiyur, Edamalaipattipudur, Viswas Nagar, Jaya Nagar and Cauvery Nagar. Regular supply would restored on Wednesday, a Corporation press release said.