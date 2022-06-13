No water supply
Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Tuesday due to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco at Kambarasampettai Sub-station for maintenance works:
Marakkadai, Viragupettai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Puthur, Khajapettai, Cantonment, Railway Junction, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, South Ramalinga Nagar, Alpha Naga, Fathima Nagar, Karumandapam, Khajamalai colony, Pugazh Nagar, Old Ellaikudi, Cauvery Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Alathur, K.K.Kottai, Ramji Nagar, Pirattiyur, Edamalaipattipudur, Viswas Nagar, Jaya Nagar and Cauvery Nagar. Regular supply would be restored on Wednesday, a Corporation press release said.
