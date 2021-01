No water supply

Tiruchi

29 January 2021 18:33 IST

Drinking water supply would remain suspended to the following areas in the city on Saturday and Sunday owing to a burst in the pumping mains near Sarkarpalayam:

Sanjeevi Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Malaikoil, Nehruji Nagar, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai,Ariyamangalam, Jaganathapuram, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Military Colony, Vivekananda Nagar, J.K.Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Ponneripuram, Kallukuzhi, Ponmalaipatti, Central Prison, Subramaniapuram, Airport, Kamaraj Nagar, Sembattu, Khaja Nagar, Khajamalai, K.K.Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Anand Nagar, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and Ayyappa Nagar.

Work to repair the damaged pipeline was on and regular water supply would be restored to these areas on Monday, a Corporation press release said.