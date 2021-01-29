Tiruchirapalli

No water supply

Drinking water supply would remain suspended to the following areas in the city on Saturday and Sunday owing to a burst in the pumping mains near Sarkarpalayam:

Sanjeevi Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Malaikoil, Nehruji Nagar, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai,Ariyamangalam, Jaganathapuram, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Military Colony, Vivekananda Nagar, J.K.Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Ponneripuram, Kallukuzhi, Ponmalaipatti, Central Prison, Subramaniapuram, Airport, Kamaraj Nagar, Sembattu, Khaja Nagar, Khajamalai, K.K.Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Anand Nagar, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and Ayyappa Nagar.

Work to repair the damaged pipeline was on and regular water supply would be restored to these areas on Monday, a Corporation press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 7:36:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/no-water-supply/article33696461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY