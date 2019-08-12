Tiruchirapalli

No water supply

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Tuesday due to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco at Kambarasampettai Sub-station for maintenance works:

Marakkadai, Viragupettai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Puthur, Khajapettai, Cantonment, Junction, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, South Ramalinga Nagar, Alpha Naga, Fathima Nagar, Karumandapam, Khajamalai colony, Ramji Nagar, Pirattiyur, Edamalaipattipudur, Viswas Nagar, Jaya Nagar and Cauvery Nagar. Regular supply would restored on Wednesday, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said in a press release.

