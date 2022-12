No water supply today

December 16, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas in the city on Saturday, in view of power shutdown announced by TANGEDCO for maintenance work at Srirangam substation:

Srirangam, Amma Mandapam, T.V Kovil, Sanjeevi Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Nehruji Nagar, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Ariyamangalam, Jaganathapuram, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Aishwarya Nagar, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, Defence Colony, Vivekananda Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Ponneripuram, Kallukuzhi, Ponmalaipatti, Central Prison, Subramaniapuram, Airport, Kamaraj Nagar, Sembattu, Khaja Nagar, Khajamalai, LIC Colony, E.B Colony, K.K. Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Anand Nagar, K. Sattanur, Amman Nagar, Kavi Bharathi Nagar, Panchapur, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, Anbu Nagar, Krishnamurthy Nagar, Renga Nagar, Crawford, Woraiyur, Mangala Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Siva Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Selva Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Puthur.

Regular supply will resume on Sunday, a Corporation press release said.