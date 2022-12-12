No water supply today

December 12, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply would be suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks (OHT) in the city on Tuesday as the Tiruchi Corporation has taken works to connect the newly built OHT at Milaguparai with the pumping mains of the Periyar Nagar Collector Well:

Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Puthur (new) , Khajapettai (old and new), Cantonment (old and new) Junction, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, South Ramalinga Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Karumandapam and Khajamalai OHTs.

Regular supply would be restored to these areas on Wednesday, a Corporation press release said.

