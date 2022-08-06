Tiruchirapalli

No water supply today

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 06, 2022 20:54 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:54 IST

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Sunday due to repair work on the damaged pipe, announced by the Tiruchi Corporation.

While the construction of retaining wall along Konakarai is been carried out, there was a burst in the pipeline. Water supply would be suspended to areas getting supply from the Puthur, Woraiyur, Bharathi Nagar, Mangala Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Shiva Nagar, Selva Nagar, and Anandham Nagar overhead water tanks. Regular supply would be restored on Monday, a Corporation press release said.

