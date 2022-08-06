No water supply today
Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Sunday due to repair work on the damaged pipe, announced by the Tiruchi Corporation.
While the construction of retaining wall along Konakarai is been carried out, there was a burst in the pipeline. Water supply would be suspended to areas getting supply from the Puthur, Woraiyur, Bharathi Nagar, Mangala Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Shiva Nagar, Selva Nagar, and Anandham Nagar overhead water tanks. Regular supply would be restored on Monday, a Corporation press release said.
