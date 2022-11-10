No water supply in Tiruchi city on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water supply would be suspended to the following areas in the city on Sunday as repairs to plug a leak on the pumping mains near Sangilandapuram Pitchai Nagar are planned to be carried out on Saturday:

Areas served by the overhead tanks at Devadhanam, Viragupettai (new), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Jaganathapuram (old and new), Sangilandapuram (old and new), Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai and Mahalakshmi Nagar would be affected.

Regular supply would resume in these areas on Monday, a Corporation press release said.