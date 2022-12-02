No water supply in some parts of Tiruchi today

December 02, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will be suspended to the following areas in zone 3 of Tiruchi on Saturday owing to power shutdown announced by Tangedco to the Collector Well at Ayyalamman Padithurai in the city: Wards 38,39, 40,41 in Tiruverumbur and Kattur areas and Pari Nagar, Pugazh Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Old Ellakudi, Tiruverumbur Union Colony and Alathur. Regular supply would be restored to these areas on Sunday, a Corporation press release said.

