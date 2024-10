Drinking water supply will remain suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks in the city on Wednesday due to power shutdown announced by Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai substation for maintenance work: Viragupettai, Marakkadai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Woraiyur, Fathima Nagar, Puthur, Mangalam Nagar, Selva Nagar, Barathi Nagar, Siva Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Cantonment, Khajapettai, Junction, Karumandapam, Ramalinga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Viswas Nagar, Milaguparai, Kallankadu, Society Colony, MM Nagar, Devathanam, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sangliandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram , Tiruverumbur, Valluvar Nagar, Ellakudi, Alathur, Pugal Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar.

A press release from the corporation said that supply to these areas would resume from October 10.

