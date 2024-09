No water supply in parts of Tiruchi on Wednesday

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to many areas in the city on Wednesday due to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai sub-station for carrying out maintenance work.

The areas to be affected are: Marakadai, Viragupettai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Cantonment, Junction, Khajapettai, Karumandapam, Ramalinga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Viswas Nagar, Milaguparai, Society Colony, MM Nagar, Devathanam, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sangiliyandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram, Tiruverumbur, Valluvar Nagar, Pugal Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar.

Regular supply would be restored to these areas from Thursday, a Corporation press release said.