No water supply in parts of Tiruchi on November 26

November 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply would be suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks (OHT) in the city on Sunday as the Tiruchi City Corporation has taken up maintenance work at the Periyar Nagar Collector Well. The areas likely to be affected are: Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Puthur (new), Khajapettai (old and new), Cantonment (old and new), Junction, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, South Ramalinga Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Karumandapam and Khajamalai. Regular supply would be restored to these areas on Monday, a Corporation press release said.

