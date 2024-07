No water supply in parts of Tiruchi on July 19

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in areas getting supply from the following overhead tanks in the city on Friday July 19 owing to electrical maintenance works at the Well-1 and 2 Kollikdam pumping stations:

Devadhanam, Viragupettai (new), Sangiliandapuram (old and new), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Sundaraj Nagar (New), Sundarajapuram (old), Khajamalai (new), Ariyamangalam, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram (old and new), Malaiyappa Nagar (old and new), Rail Nagar (old and new),Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ex-Servicemen Colony (old and new), Mela Kalkandarkottai Section Office, Mela Kalkandarkottai Nagammai Street, Mela Kalkandarkottai Library, Ponneripuram (old and new), Ponmalaipatti, Aishwarya Nagar, J.K.Nagar, Sembattu, Kamaraj Nagar, LIC Colony ( new), Thendral nagar (old and new), E.B.Colony, V.N.Nagar (old and new), Sathyavanimuthu Nagar, Subramania Nagar (old and new), Ananda Nagar, K.Sathanur, Panjapur, Amman Nagar, Kavi Bharathi Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur (new), Khajamalai (old), Crawford (old and new), Anbu Nagar (old and new) and Renga Nagar.

Regular supply would be restored to these areas from Saturday, a Corporation press release said.