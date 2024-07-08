GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No water supply in parts of Tiruchi on July 10

Published - July 08, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks in the city on Wednesday because of power shutdown announced by Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai substation for maintenance work:

Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Cantonment (old and new), Khajapettai (old and new), Junction (old), Ponnagar, Karumandapam, Ramalinga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai (old and new), Viswas Nagar, Kallankadu, Milaguparai, Marakadai, Viragupettai, Rockfort, Chinthamani, Old Ellakudi, Alathur, Pugal Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar.

Regular supply would be restored to these areas from Thursday, a Corporation press release said.

