February 11, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas in Tiruchi on Tuesday and Wednesday because of maintenance work at the drinking water collector well at Periyar Nagar.

The areas to be affected are Thillai Nagar, Anna Nagar, Khajapettai, Cantonment, Tiruchi Railway Junction, Kallangkadu, South Ramalinga Nagar, Alpha Nagar, Milaguparai, and Karumandapam.

A Corporation press release here said drinking water will be resumed from February 15.

