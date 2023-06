June 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will be suspended to areas served by the following overhead water tanks in the city on Thursday owing to a burst in water mains near Palpannai on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road: Devadhanam, Viragupettai (New), Kallukuzhi (old and new), Jaganathapuram (old and new), Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai, Sangilandapuram (Old and New) and Mahalakshmi Nagar.

Regular supply will be restored to these areas on Friday, a Corporation press release said.

