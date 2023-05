No water supply in parts of Tiruchi city on Thursday

May 16, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Tiruchi

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of Tiruchi city on Thursday due to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco at Srirangam substation for maintenance works: Melur, Devi School, Balaji Avenue, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvanaikoil, Ammamandapam, AIBEA Nagar, Devadanam, Viragupettai, Sangiliyandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Sundararaj Nagar, Khajamalai, Ariyamangalam, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, South Ukkadai, Jegannathapuram, Malaiyappanagar, Rail Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ex servicemen colony, Melakalkandarkottai section IAS office, Nagammai Veedhi, Library, Ponneripuram, Ponmalaipatti, Aishwarya Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Kamaraj Nagar, L.I.C Colony, L.I.C Subramaniya Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Thendral Nagar E.B. Colony, V.N. Bagar, Sathiyavani Muthu K.K. Nagar, Subramaniya Nagar, Ananda Nagar, K. Sathanur, Panjapur, Amman Nagar, Kavi Bharathi Nagar, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Crawford, Anbu Nagar, Renga Nagar, Mangalam Nagar, Siva Nagar, Woraiyur, Fathima Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Selva Nagar, Anandham Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, and Puthur.

Regular supply would be restored on Friday, a Corporation press release said.