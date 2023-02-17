No water supply in parts of Tiruchi city on Saturday

February 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to the following areas of the city on Saturday, owing to a burst in the pumping mains at Marakkadai and Viragupettai: Mela Kasipalayam, Keezha Kasipalayam, Bandekhana Street, Sunambukara Street, Beerangikulatheru, Manimandapa Salai, Bhoologanathar Kovil Street, Keezha Rani Street, Jinnah Street, Mannar Pillai Street, Madurai Road, Varaganeri, Edatheru and Tharanallur.

Repairs on the damaged pipeline were under way, a Corporation press release said.