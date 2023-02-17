ADVERTISEMENT

No water supply in parts of Tiruchi city on Saturday

February 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will remain suspended to the following areas of the city on Saturday, owing to a burst in the pumping mains at Marakkadai and Viragupettai: Mela Kasipalayam, Keezha Kasipalayam, Bandekhana Street, Sunambukara Street, Beerangikulatheru, Manimandapa Salai, Bhoologanathar Kovil Street, Keezha Rani Street, Jinnah Street, Mannar Pillai Street, Madurai Road, Varaganeri, Edatheru and Tharanallur.

Repairs on the damaged pipeline were under way, a Corporation press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US