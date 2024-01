No water supply in parts of city on January 24

January 22, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in many areas of Tiruchi city on Wednesday due to a power shutdown announced by Tangedco at Srirangam substation for maintenance works on Tuesday.

The areas to be affected are: Devi School, Balaji Avenue, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvanaikovil, Amma Mandapam, AIBEA Nagar, Sundaraj Nagar (New), Sundarajapuram (old), Khajamalai (new), Ariyamangalam, Malaiyappa Nagar (old), Rail Nagar (old), Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ex-Servicemen Colony (old and new), Mela Kalkandarkottai Section Office, Mela Kalkandarkottai Nagammai Street, Mela Kalkandarkottai Library, Ponneripuram (old and new), Ponmalaipatti, Aishwarya Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Kamaraj Nagar, LIC Colony (old and new), K. Sathanur, Viswanathapuram, Subramania Nagar, Thendral Nagar (old and new), E.B. Colony, V.N . Nagar (old and new), Sathyavanimuthu Nagar, Subramania Nagar (old and new), Ananda Nagar, K. Sathanur, Panjapur, Amman Nagar, Kavi Bharathi Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur (new), Khajamalai (old), Crawford (old and new), Anbu Nagar (old and new), Renga Nagar, Mangalam Nagar, Siva Nagar, Woraiyur (old and new), Fathima Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Selva Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Puthur (old).

