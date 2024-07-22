No water supply in many areas of Tiruchi on July 24

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in areas getting supply from the following overhead tanks in the city on Wednesday because of power shutdown notified by Tangedco for maintenance work at the Srirangam substation on Tuesday:

Sundararaj Nagar (New), Sundararajapuram (old), Khajamalai (new), Ariyamangalam, Malaiyappa Nagar (old and new), Rail Nagar (old and new), Ex-Servicemen Colony (old and new), Mela Kalkandarkottai Section Office, Mela Kalkandarkottai Nagammai Street, Mela Kalkandarkottai Library, Ponneripuram (old and new), Ponmalaipatti, Aishwarya Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Kamaraj Nagar, LIC Colony (new), Thendral Nagar (old and new), E.B. Colony, V.N. Nagar (old and new), Sathyavanimuthu K.K Nagar, Subramania Nagar (old and new), Ananda Nagar, K. Sathanur, Panjapur, Amman Nagar, Kavi Bharathi Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur (new), Khajamalai (old), Crawford (old and new), Anbu Nagar (old and new) and Renga Nagar.

Regular supply would be restored to these areas on Thursday, a Corporation press release said.

