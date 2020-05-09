No total lockdown on Sundays in Thanjavur, Ariyalur

TIRUCHI

Officials of the district administration in Ariyalur and Thanjavur have announced that the total lockdown enforced on Sundays in the district has been lifted.

In Ariyalur, Collector D. Rathna said that the norms would be relaxed in accordance with the instructions given by the State government. All shops, except salons, could be opened, she added.

Shops selling essential commodities will function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Stand alone shops in non-containment zones can function from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurants can function from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with takeaway service alone is allowed. The Collector urged the public to continue to follow personal distancing and ensure that facemasks are worn at all times when they venture outdoors.

In Thanjavur too, the district administration announced that there will not be a total lockdown in the district on May 10.

However, the shops and business establishments and the general public would have to adhere to the regulations laid down by the State government while announcing the relaxation of lockdown conditions recently, the Collector, M. Govinda Rao said in a press release issued here on Saturday.