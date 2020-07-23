No sign of revival of construction sector in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI
Though the State government has relaxed restrictions on construction activity, there is still no sign of revival of construction of apartments in the city.
The city, which witnessed mushrooming of apartments in the recent years till the start of COVID 19 pandemic in March, is witnessing a recessionary trend in the real estate sector. There were days when flat promoters made a beeline to get approval. Though the demand has steadily come down over the past few years, the lockdown is believed to have further dampened the market sentiments.
According to corporation sources, but for a couple of new projects on Vayalur Road, there is hardly any fresh application for medium and big projects. It is expected that there will be a marginal improvement in the situation and a few big projects with more than 25 apartments are likely to come up. The corporation has received about 50 applications for plan approvals this year. But they were mostly for small projects of just six dwelling units. And most of the applications were received prior to the lockdown.
“Some big projects are under construction only on Vayalur Road. There is no real momentum in Srirangam, Ariyamangalam and Golden Rock zones,” said Sivapatham, Executive Engineer of Tiruchi corporation. However, there had been some momentum on construction of individual houses, for which 860 applications for approval have been received. In most cases, the plan approvals have been issued, he said.
