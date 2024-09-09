ADVERTISEMENT

No safety for common people and even police personnel under DMK rule, alleges Palaniswami

Published - September 09, 2024 12:21 am IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said law and order in the State had deteriorated under the DMK government.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no safety for the common people, politicians and even police personnel under this government, he told reporters at Pudukottai. In the 40 months of the DMK rule, crimes such as murder, robbery, theft and sexual assaults were recurring. There is no safety for women too, he claimed.

The State is being governed by an “inefficient” Chief Minister, and his government has failed to maintain law and order, Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

He further said that the AIADMK was ready to face any election — be it for the Assembly or local bodies. He exuded confidence that the “best alliance” for the 2026 Assembly election would be formed under the AIADMK.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

White Paper demand

The AIADMK and other Opposition parties have been urging the State government to release a White Paper on the foreign investments attracted, and the number of companies with which Memoranda of Understanding have been signed. This will ensure transparency, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US