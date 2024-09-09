No safety for common people and even police personnel under DMK rule, alleges Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said law and order in the State had deteriorated under the DMK government.

There was no safety for the common people, politicians and even police personnel under this government, he told reporters at Pudukottai. In the 40 months of the DMK rule, crimes such as murder, robbery, theft and sexual assaults were recurring. There is no safety for women too, he claimed.

The State is being governed by an “inefficient” Chief Minister, and his government has failed to maintain law and order, Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

He further said that the AIADMK was ready to face any election — be it for the Assembly or local bodies. He exuded confidence that the “best alliance” for the 2026 Assembly election would be formed under the AIADMK.

White Paper demand

The AIADMK and other Opposition parties have been urging the State government to release a White Paper on the foreign investments attracted, and the number of companies with which Memoranda of Understanding have been signed. This will ensure transparency, he added.